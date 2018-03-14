UPDATE: Gunman dead, 2 others critically-injured in shooting at - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Gunman dead, 2 others critically-injured in shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital

Photo courtesy of WVTM/NBC Birmingham. Photo courtesy of WVTM/NBC Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) -- Birmingham police said the shooter is dead and the "situation is under control" at UAB Hospital-Highlands Wednesday night.

LISTEN | Police radio dispatch during shooting

"Currently situation is under control at UAB Highland Hospital. Officers are still conducting secondary search to ensure there is no further threat."

A fire official said both victims and the shooter have life-threatening injuries. The two victims are being treated at the hospital. Click here to see what a witness said about one of the wounded.

READ MORE FROM WVTM | Gunman dead, 2 others critically-injured in shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham?

