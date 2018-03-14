Hamilton County schools holding teacher hiring event

Hamilton County schools will be holding a job fair to find new teachers for the next school year.

The event will be on March 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hixson Middle School.

The event will feature 15-minute presentations from school officials. Applicants will also be able to meet all of the principals from Hamilton County schools and some will be interviewed by their potential bosses.

"The special hiring event currently has over 250 registered participants from 17 states," school system spokesman Tim Hensley said in a release. "Most registered are Tennessee, Georgia and Florida teachers with other hopefuls attracted from as far away as Wyoming and Colorado."

Registration will be held on the day of the event at 8:30 a.m.