UPDATE: Election season has arrived in the Tennessee Valley.

Early voting for the May 1 election ends Thursday.

If you plan to vote early, here is a list of voting locations:

Brainerd Rec Center

1010 North Moore Rd

Monday thru Saturday

10:00am - 6:00pm

Collegedale City Hall

Fuller Community West Room

4910 Swinyar Drive

Monday thru Saturday

10:00am - 6:00pm

Election Commission

700 River Terminal Rd

Monday thru Friday

8:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday

9:00am – 6:00pm

Hixson Community Center

5401 School Drive

Monday thru Saturday

10:00am – 6:00pm

The election commission wishes to remind you that in order to vote, you must present a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government.

Here is a look at what the ballots will look like:

REPUBLICAN