UPDATE: Early voting in Hamilton Co. ends Thursday
April 11 kicks off early voting for the May 1, 2018, Hamilton County primary elections.
UPDATE: Election season has arrived in the Tennessee Valley.
Early voting for the May 1 election ends Thursday.
If you plan to vote early, here is a list of voting locations:
Brainerd Rec Center
1010 North Moore Rd
Monday thru Saturday
10:00am - 6:00pm
Collegedale City Hall
Fuller Community West Room
4910 Swinyar Drive
Monday thru Saturday
10:00am - 6:00pm
Election Commission
700 River Terminal Rd
Monday thru Friday
8:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday
9:00am – 6:00pm
Hixson Community Center
5401 School Drive
Monday thru Saturday
10:00am – 6:00pm
The election commission wishes to remind you that in order to vote, you must present a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government.
Here is a look at what the ballots will look like:
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT