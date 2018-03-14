Hamilton County early voting locations for upcoming primary elec - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County early voting locations for upcoming primary elections

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Election season has arrived in the Tennessee Valley.

April 11 kicks off early voting for the May 1, 2018, Hamilton County primary elections. 

The Hamilton County Election Commission is advising that there are two location changes for early voting April 11- April 26. 

Here is a list of early voting locations:

Brainerd Rec Center
1010 North Moore Rd
Monday thru Saturday
10:00am - 6:00pm

Collegedale City Hall
Fuller Community West Room
4910 Swinyar Drive
Monday thru Saturday
10:00am - 6:00pm

Election Commission
700 River Terminal Rd
Monday thru Friday
8:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday
9:00am – 6:00pm

Hixson Community Center
5401 School Drive
Monday thru Saturday
10:00am – 6:00pm

The election commission wishes to remind you that in order to vote, you must present a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government. 

Here is a look at what the ballots will look like: 

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

