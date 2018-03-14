Hamilton County early voting locations for upcoming primary elections

Election season has arrived in the Tennessee Valley.

April 11 kicks off early voting for the May 1, 2018, Hamilton County primary elections.

The Hamilton County Election Commission is advising that there are two location changes for early voting April 11- April 26.

Here is a list of early voting locations:

Brainerd Rec Center

1010 North Moore Rd

Monday thru Saturday

10:00am - 6:00pm

Collegedale City Hall

Fuller Community West Room

4910 Swinyar Drive

Monday thru Saturday

10:00am - 6:00pm

Election Commission

700 River Terminal Rd

Monday thru Friday

8:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday

9:00am – 6:00pm

Hixson Community Center

5401 School Drive

Monday thru Saturday

10:00am – 6:00pm

The election commission wishes to remind you that in order to vote, you must present a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government.

Here is a look at what the ballots will look like:

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT