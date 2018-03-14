Dalton PD searching for Walmart wallet thief

Dalton Police are searching for a thief who stole a woman's wallet.

The wallet contained more than $3,000. The victim told officers that she had recently cashed her income check.

The theft happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Walnut Avenue on February 23.

The victim accidentally left her wallet in the grocery cart she had been using when she put the cart away.

She realized she did not have her wallet shortly after pulling off. When she went back to look for it, it was missing.

In addition to the cash, the wallet contained the victim's personal items.

Police reviewed security cameras and saw the suspect was a man wearing a blue T-shirt and a red and black baseball cap. Survalience video showed him take the wallet out of the cart before getting into his dar colored passenger sedan.

Store employees recognized the suspect as a regular customer. They said he is known for usually wearing a Shaw hat in the store.

If anyone recognizes this individual, please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189.