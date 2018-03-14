Pies, pizzas and more: The best Pi Day deals and discounts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pies, pizzas and more: The best Pi Day deals and discounts

Posted: Updated:
By TODAY Show
NBC -

Today, March 14, we're celebrating Albert Einstein (it's his birthday!), all things math and especially the magic of pi.

The irrational number that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter is as good a reason as any for food brands to roll out the steals and deals for circular foods.

True to mathematical form, food places throughout the country are serving $3.14 pies, pizza and plenty of other deals to keep you full while you go about your daily calculations. And if you don't feel like going out, try cooking up one of our favorite pie recipes.

Whole Foods

While supplies last, the bakery section at Whole Foods is offering all of its large, store-baked pies for a $3.14 discount.

Bojangles'

The North Carolina-based chain is putting its southern spin on pi(e) with three sweet potato pies for just $3.14. The pies are a mix of sweet potato purée with a sweet butter and cinnamon sugar topping.

Blaze Pizza

Any "Build-Your-Own-Pie" pizza is $3.14 today. The only locations not participating are at Disney Springs, Houston Airport, UCLA, Staples Center, and George Mason University.

Cicis

Bring a friend to Cicis and split the cost. Buy one adult buffet meal at the regular price ($5.49) and get the other for only $3.14.

Boston Market

With this coupon, enjoy one chicken pot pie on the house with the purchase of another pot pie and a drink.

Pizza Hut

For online orders, Pizza Hut is offering one large, two-topping pizza for $7.99 or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Marie Callender's

The restaurant and bakery is offering customers a free slice of any pie along with the purchase of a full priced adult entrée in store. Just be sure to present the coupon.

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's is celebrating Pi Day with the offer of any large, one-topping, thin crust pizza for $3.14 at participating locations.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking, best-known physicist of his time, has died

    Stephen Hawking, best-known physicist of his time, has died

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:16:56 GMT
    Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died at 76.More
    Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died at 76.More

  • Lawyers differ on what Orlando club shooter's widow knew

    Lawyers differ on what Orlando club shooter's widow knew

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:07:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...
    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, will go on trial in federal court.More
    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, will go on trial in federal court.More

  • Trump to name Larry Kudlow to White House’s top economic job

    Trump to name Larry Kudlow to White House’s top economic job

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:05:32 GMT
    Photo Credit: CNBCPhoto Credit: CNBC
    Photo Credit: CNBCPhoto Credit: CNBC

    Kudlow, who told the CNBC's Eamon Javers that he was accepting the president's offer, would replace former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who resigned earlier this month after clashing with the president over controversial steel and aluminum tariffs. 

    More

    Kudlow, who told the CNBC's Eamon Javers that he was accepting the president's offer, would replace former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who resigned earlier this month after clashing with the president over controversial steel and aluminum tariffs. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.