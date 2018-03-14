Pies, pizzas and more: The best Pi Day deals and discounts

Today, March 14, we're celebrating Albert Einstein (it's his birthday!), all things math and especially the magic of pi.

The irrational number that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter is as good a reason as any for food brands to roll out the steals and deals for circular foods.

True to mathematical form, food places throughout the country are serving $3.14 pies, pizza and plenty of other deals to keep you full while you go about your daily calculations. And if you don't feel like going out, try cooking up one of our favorite pie recipes.

Whole Foods

While supplies last, the bakery section at Whole Foods is offering all of its large, store-baked pies for a $3.14 discount.

While supplies last, the bakery section at Whole Foods is offering all of its large, store-baked pies for a $3.14 discount.

Bojangles'

The North Carolina-based chain is putting its southern spin on pi(e) with three sweet potato pies for just $3.14. The pies are a mix of sweet potato purée with a sweet butter and cinnamon sugar topping.

Get 3 pies for just $3.14 at participating locations (today only)



Get 3 pies for just $3.14 at participating locations (today only) ?? #PiDay pic.twitter.com/Xh5U2KTpI9 — Bojangles' (@Bojangles1977) March 14, 2018

Blaze Pizza

Any "Build-Your-Own-Pie" pizza is $3.14 today. The only locations not participating are at Disney Springs, Houston Airport, UCLA, Staples Center, and George Mason University.

Cicis

Bring a friend to Cicis and split the cost. Buy one adult buffet meal at the regular price ($5.49) and get the other for only $3.14.

Boston Market

With this coupon , enjoy one chicken pot pie on the house with the purchase of another pot pie and a drink.

Pizza Hut

For online orders, Pizza Hut is offering one large, two-topping pizza for $7.99 or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Marie Callender's

The restaurant and bakery is offering customers a free slice of any pie along with the purchase of a full priced adult entrée in store. Just be sure to present the coupon .

Papa Murphy's