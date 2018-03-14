Normal Park Upper Middle School students raise their voices against gun violence

Dozens of Normal Park Upper Middle School students participated in Wednesday's walk out against gun violence.

"Dear Governor Haslam, I wish for there to be more laws against guns," said 4th grader Abigail.

The 4th through 8th grade students tell Channel 3, they are fed up. They are demanding change.

"I and many others are very concerned about how some of the most important people are doing nothing," said Abigail. " I'm hoping to get pages full of signatures of people who agree with me."

One 5th grader writing to politicians, " Please vote for the cause of gun safety, we think we could be next and it is a bad feeling."

"There was a sign down there that said will we be next question mark and we shouldn't have to worry about stuff like that," said Abigail.

Students stood outside in the cold for 17 minutes, one minute for each life lost in Parkland Florida last month.

"It was beautiful and a powerful thing to see," said one parent.

Together, students had one message.

"Don't be afraid everybody's voice matters," said Abigail.

Students and families are planning to gather again next Saturday, March 24, for a " March for our Lives" event against gun violence in Coolidge Park, joining similar movements across the country.

The March will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.