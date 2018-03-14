Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads

Kudlow, who told the CNBC's Eamon Javers that he was accepting the president's offer, would replace former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who resigned earlier this month after clashing with the president over controversial steel and aluminum tariffs.More
Kudlow, who told the CNBC's Eamon Javers that he was accepting the president's offer, would replace former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who resigned earlier this month after clashing with the president over controversial steel and aluminum tariffs.More
Authorities say a large fire has destroyed at least one unit at the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Spa in Gatlinburg, and fire crews across Sevier County are working to put out what's left of the flames.More
Authorities say a large fire has destroyed at least one unit at the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Spa in Gatlinburg, and fire crews across Sevier County are working to put out what's left of the flames.More
Channel 3 has spent the day talking to superintendents in our area for information on how each county in the Channel 3 viewing area plans to participate.More
Channel 3 has spent the day talking to superintendents in our area for information on how each county in the Channel 3 viewing area plans to participate.More
Three rings and a bracelet worth $100,000 had been dumped in the garbage and all a Georgia county had to do was find the black bag among nearly 10 tons of trash that contained the diamond jewelry.More
Three rings and a bracelet worth $100,000 had been dumped in the garbage and all a Georgia county had to do was find the black bag among nearly 10 tons of trash that contained the diamond jewelry.More
Exactly one month after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survivors of the massacre will join tens of thousands of students across the U.S. and walk out of class Wednesday.More
Exactly one month after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survivors of the massacre will join tens of thousands of students across the U.S. and walk out of class Wednesday.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.More
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
The farmers have until the end of May to find a new company to buy the product.More
The farmers have until the end of May to find a new company to buy the product.More
37-year-old Susan Rebecca Hildreth was indicted on the charge in relation to the December 2016 overdose death of Kevin Heltenburg.More
37-year-old Susan Rebecca Hildreth was indicted on the charge in relation to the December 2016 overdose death of Kevin Heltenburg.More