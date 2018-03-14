Contest St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2018

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun, and if you purchase your ticket before March 17th, you’ll also be eligible to win a $5,000 gift card.

Due to state laws, Georgia residents can purchase tickets at a Regions bank location in Tennessee or by phone only. Each ticket costs $100. A limited number of tickets are available and the last five have sold out early. Last year’s Dream Home sold out nearly six weeks early.

Other Prizes:

Get your ticket before March 17 to be eligible to win a $5,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Geoff Ramsey, RE/MAX® Properties

Get your ticket before May 5 to be eligible to win an Orlando vacation , a 7-night stay in a luxurious rental home in Orlando, FL, plus a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Quinn’s Vacation Homes and Janie Turner Shetter Agency/Nationwide® Insurance

Get your ticket before June 11 to be eligible to win A $5,000 Food City® gift card

All tickets purchased, at any time, include a chance at these other prizes:

a $1,000 gift card at The Barn Nursery™

a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Doug Yates Towing & Recovery

a $1,000 gift certificate at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds

a $1,000 gift certificate at A Better You Day Spa

Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®

This year’s home is located in the beautiful Barrington Pointe Subdivision. At more than 4,500 square feet, the home boasts four-bedroom, three baths, and two half-baths. The home will be an energy-efficient smart home with a walk-out basement. The home and other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 24 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.

Home Address

Barrington Pointe subdivision

13188 Blakeslee Drive

Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It generates more than $290 million for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.

The proceeds from fundraisers like the Dream Home allow families to focus on their child’s treatment without having to worry about expenses. Families who receive care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child recover.

Local supporters of the 2018 Dream Home include WRCB Channel 3, G.T. Issa Construction, WUSY US-101, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ashley HomeStore, and Geoff Ramsey/REMAX Properties. Barn Nursery, Paran Homes, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.

