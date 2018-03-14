Contest St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2018

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun, and if you purchase your ticket before March 17th, you’ll also be eligible to win a $5,000 gift card.
HOW TO GET TICKETS
CALL NOW | 1-800-750-6962
IN PERSON-at participating Tennessee Regions Bank locations
Due to state laws, Georgia residents can purchase tickets at a Regions bank location in Tennessee or by phone only. Each ticket costs $100. A limited number of tickets are available and the last five have sold out early. Last year’s Dream Home sold out nearly six weeks early.
All tickets purchased, at any time, include a chance at these other prizes:
This year’s home is located in the beautiful Barrington Pointe Subdivision. At more than 4,500 square feet, the home boasts four-bedroom, three baths, and two half-baths. The home will be an energy-efficient smart home with a walk-out basement. The home and other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 24 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.
Home Address
Barrington Pointe subdivision
13188 Blakeslee Drive
Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It generates more than $290 million for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.
The proceeds from fundraisers like the Dream Home allow families to focus on their child’s treatment without having to worry about expenses. Families who receive care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child recover.
Local supporters of the 2018 Dream Home include WRCB Channel 3, G.T. Issa Construction, WUSY US-101, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ashley HomeStore, and Geoff Ramsey/REMAX Properties. Barn Nursery, Paran Homes, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.
For more information about the giveaway, visit the Chattanooga Dream Home website.
