Thank you, Tennessee Valley! Tickets for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home sold out over the Memorial Day weekend, but you can still attend the open houses and register for free to win a $10,000 Ashley HomeStore shopping spree. The free open houses will be held Saturdays from 10am-5pm and Sundays from noon-5pm. The home is located in the Barrington Pointe subdivision in Soddy-Daisy.



Directions to the house:

From US-27 N, turn right onto Highwater Road

Turn right onto Old Dayton Pike

Turn left onto Lee Pike

Turn left onto Emerald Bay Drive

Turn left onto Emerald Pointe Drive

Turn left onto Blakeslee Drive

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house will be on the right

This year’s home is located in the beautiful Barrington Pointe Subdivision. At more than 4,500 square feet, the home boasts four-bedroom, three baths, and two half-baths. The home will be an energy-efficient smart home with a walk-out basement. The home and other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 24 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.

Home Address

Barrington Pointe subdivision

13188 Blakeslee Drive

Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It generates more than $290 million for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.

The proceeds from fundraisers like the Dream Home allow families to focus on their child’s treatment without having to worry about expenses. Families who receive care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child recover.

Local supporters of the 2018 Dream Home include WRCB Channel 3, G.T. Issa Construction, WUSY US-101, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ashley HomeStore, and Geoff Ramsey/REMAX Properties. Barn Nursery, Paran Homes, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.