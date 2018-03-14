2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is open for free tours this weekend, and while you're there, you can register for free for a $10,000 Ashley HomeStore shopping spree.
Tickets for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home are selling fast, and you can see this amazing house for yourself this weekend.
The free open house will be Saturday from 10am-5pm , and Sunday from noon-5pm. While you're at the dream home you can register for free for a $10,000 shopping spree to Ashley HomeStore. The home is located in the Barrington Pointe subdivision in Soddy Daisy.
Directions to the house:
- From US-27 N, turn right onto Highwater Road
- Turn right onto Old Dayton Pike
- Turn left onto Lee Pike
- Turn left onto Emerald Bay Drive
- Turn left onto Emerald Pointe Drive
- Turn left onto Blakeslee Drive
- The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house will be on the right
HOW TO GET TICKETS
- CALL NOW | 1-800-750-6962
- RESERVE YOUR TICKET ONLINE
- IN PERSON-at the home during open house times
Due to state laws, Georgia residents can purchase tickets at the open house and by phone only. Each ticket costs $100. A limited number of tickets are available and the last five Dream Homes have sold out early. Last year’s Dream Home sold out nearly six weeks early.
OTHER PRIZES
Get your ticket before June 11 to be eligible to win A $5,000 Food City® gift card
All tickets purchased, at any time, include a chance at these other prizes:
- a $1,000 gift card at The Barn Nursery™
- a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Doug Yates Towing & Recovery
- a $1,000 gift certificate at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds
- a $1,000 gift certificate at A Better You Day Spa
- Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®
RESERVE YOUR TICKET | Click here to reserve your ticket
This year’s home is located in the beautiful Barrington Pointe Subdivision. At more than 4,500 square feet, the home boasts four-bedroom, three baths, and two half-baths. The home will be an energy-efficient smart home with a walk-out basement. The home and other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 24 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.
Home Address
- Barrington Pointe subdivision
- 13188 Blakeslee Drive
- Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It generates more than $290 million for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.
The proceeds from fundraisers like the Dream Home allow families to focus on their child’s treatment without having to worry about expenses. Families who receive care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child recover.
Local supporters of the 2018 Dream Home include WRCB Channel 3, G.T. Issa Construction, WUSY US-101, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ashley HomeStore, and Geoff Ramsey/REMAX Properties. Barn Nursery, Paran Homes, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.
For more information about the giveaway, visit the Chattanooga Dream Home website.