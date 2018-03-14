Tickets for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home are selling fast, and you can see this amazing house for yourself this weekend.

The free open house will be Saturday from 10am-5pm , and Sunday from noon-5pm. While you're at the dream home you can register for free for a $10,000 shopping spree to Ashley HomeStore. The home is located in the Barrington Pointe subdivision in Soddy Daisy.

Directions to the house:

From US-27 N, turn right onto Highwater Road

Turn right onto Old Dayton Pike

Turn left onto Lee Pike

Turn left onto Emerald Bay Drive

Turn left onto Emerald Pointe Drive

Turn left onto Blakeslee Drive

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house will be on the right

HOW TO GET TICKETS

CALL NOW | 1-800-750-6962

RESERVE YOUR TICKET ONLINE

IN PERSON-at the home during open house times

Due to state laws, Georgia residents can purchase tickets at the open house and by phone only. Each ticket costs $100. A limited number of tickets are available and the last five Dream Homes have sold out early. Last year’s Dream Home sold out nearly six weeks early.

OTHER PRIZES

Get your ticket before June 11 to be eligible to win A $5,000 Food City® gift card

All tickets purchased, at any time, include a chance at these other prizes:

a $1,000 gift card at The Barn Nursery™

a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Doug Yates Towing & Recovery

a $1,000 gift certificate at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds

a $1,000 gift certificate at A Better You Day Spa

Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®

RESERVE YOUR TICKET | Click here to reserve your ticket

This year’s home is located in the beautiful Barrington Pointe Subdivision. At more than 4,500 square feet, the home boasts four-bedroom, three baths, and two half-baths. The home will be an energy-efficient smart home with a walk-out basement. The home and other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 24 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.

Home Address

Barrington Pointe subdivision

13188 Blakeslee Drive

Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It generates more than $290 million for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.

The proceeds from fundraisers like the Dream Home allow families to focus on their child’s treatment without having to worry about expenses. Families who receive care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child recover.

Local supporters of the 2018 Dream Home include WRCB Channel 3, G.T. Issa Construction, WUSY US-101, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ashley HomeStore, and Geoff Ramsey/REMAX Properties. Barn Nursery, Paran Homes, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.