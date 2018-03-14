Walker Co. Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying a theft suspect

The Walker County Sheriff's Office needs the public to help identify a theft suspect.

Detectives say that the individual pictured is the suspect in a motor vehicle theft that took place Monday.

A video of the suspect was obtained from the Wilson Road area in Rossville.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office hopes that despite the video quality, someone can identify the suspect.

If you have any information that can help detectives identify this individual, you are asked to contact Detective Cash at 706-638-1909 Ext. 1298.