HCSO arrests woman for second-degree murder

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for second-degree murder.

37-year-old Susan Rebecca Hildreth was taken into custody outside East Ridge City Hall Tuesday by the Hamilton County Narcotics, Special Operations Division and the Hamilton County Fugitive FAST Team.

Hildreth was indicted on the charge in relation to the December 2016 overdose death of Kevin Heltenburg.

The HCSO said the investigation into Helteburg's death was conducted by members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Operations Division. The Medical Examiner's Report explained that Heltenburg died from a lethal amount of Fentanyl in his system.

Hildreth was identified by evidence during the investigation as the person who provided the illegal drugs.

Agents with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Operations Divison presented their findings to the Hamilton County Grand Jury on February 27, 2018. The result was a bill charging Hildreth with second-degree murder.

Hildreth was found to be in possession of approximately two grams of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia at the time of her arrest.