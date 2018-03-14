Additional SROs requested by Rhea Co. sheriff and director of sc - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Additional SROs requested by Rhea Co. sheriff and director of schools

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Four additional school resource officers have been requested by Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal and Director of Schools Jerry Levengood.

They made the request Tuesday night to the Rhea County Commission.

The additional officers would result in one officer at each of the seven Rhea County schools with two being at the high school.

In addition to requesting more officers, work is ongoing to improve and train school personnel in intruder response and active shooter situations. 

