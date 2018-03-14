Cleveland Police seeking information about a theft in Anatole, $3,000 reward being offered

On the one month anniversary of the deadliest school shooting in Florida history, the 19-year-old charged with killing 17 students and staff inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is set to appear in a Broward County courtroom.More
Authorities say a large fire has destroyed at least one unit at the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Spa in Gatlinburg, and fire crews across Sevier County are working to put out what's left of the flames.More
Channel 3 has spent the day talking to superintendents in our area for information on how each county in the Channel 3 viewing area plans to participate.More
Three rings and a bracelet worth $100,000 had been dumped in the garbage and all a Georgia county had to do was find the black bag among nearly 10 tons of trash that contained the diamond jewelry.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
The farmers have until the end of May to find a new company to buy the product.More
Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.More
After a gunman with an AR-15 rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire at a tourist site in Port Arthur and killed 35 people in 1996, a conservative government led Australian states in passing sweeping new restrictions on firearms.More
Dick's Sporting Goods is reporting a sales decline. And it's expected the profit picture will be even dimmer, now that it has made changes to its firearm policies.More
Exactly one month after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survivors of the massacre will join tens of thousands of students across the U.S. and walk out of class Wednesday.More
