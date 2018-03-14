Cleveland Police seeking information about a theft in Anatole, $ - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland Police seeking information about a theft in Anatole, $3,000 reward being offered

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

The Cleveland Police Department is seeking information about a theft that took place in Anatole in Cleveland.

Police say four unknown men entered a shed and took various sports memorabilia. 

They did extensive damage to the building before leaving. 

A reward of $3,000 is being offered for information that helps crack the case. 

If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police at 423-559-3321. You can also send a confidential tip to them on Facebook.

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
