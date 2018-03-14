LaFayette HS hires new head football coach

LaFayette High School has hired a new football coach.

Coach Paul Ellis has been announced as the new head football coach.

Ellis has been the head coach at Fort Payne High School in Alabama for the last fourteen seasons. His teams at the school won six region championships and only missed the playoffs two times during his tenure. He is the winningest coach in Fort Payne High School history.

"We feel very fortunate to have a coach the caliber of Coach Ellis. He’s a proven winner and comes highly recommended by everyone who worked with him at Fort Payne. We had 115 applicants for this position and he emerged over the interview process as the best fit to lead our football program into the future," Mr. Tracy Hubbert, LaFayette High School principal, said.

Coach Ellis will begin teaching at LaFayette in two weeks.