TN state representative donating $15,000 to support McMinn Co. high schools

A Tennessee state representative donated a total of $15,000 to three Tennessee schools.

State Representative John Forgety (R-Athens) announced that he would be making the donation on Wednesday. The money will be divided equally among McMinn County High School, McMinn Central High School and Tellico Plains High School.

The money is from Forgety's re-election campaign account. He announced in January that he would not seek re-election. The 2018 legislative session will conclude his eight-year tenure in the House chamber.

Forgety currently serves as Chairman of the House Education Instruction and Programs Committee. For more than four decades, Forgety has worked as an educator.

“There are so many wonderful organizations, ministries, and private and public elementary schools in our community that it would not be possible for me to properly support all of them with this money,” Forgety said. “I chose our high schools because each child in our district will likely attend one of them during their academic careers. I am grateful for the support that my family and I have received during my time serving in the House chamber. These donations are a small way that I can support our next generation of leaders right here in McMinn and Monroe Counties.”