Tips to keep termites from feasting on your home

Termites do more damage to homes than fires and storms combined, but the damage is rarely covered by homeowner’s insurance since it's considered "preventable" through proper termite protection.

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators has put together a list of possible warning signs of a termite infestation:

Termite wings which are thin, papery wings and typically found near window sills or floors.

Mud tubes built by termites to connect them from the soil to their food source.

Distorted areas of paint or wood surfaces which appear “bubbled” or cracked.

Hollow-sounding wood

Frass or termite droppings is a sign of drywood termites and has a hard, gritty feel to it.

Spring can be a tough time for termites.

When temperatures warm, reproductive termites swarm from an existing colony to create a new one in a different location.