Tips to keep termites from feasting on your home

By WXIA
ATLANTA (WXIA) -

Termites do more damage to homes than fires and storms combined, but the damage is rarely covered by homeowner’s insurance since it's considered "preventable" through proper termite protection.

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators has put together a list of possible warning signs of a termite infestation:

  • Termite wings which are thin, papery wings and typically found near window sills or floors.
  • Mud tubes built by termites to connect them from the soil to their food source.
  • Distorted areas of paint or wood surfaces which appear “bubbled” or cracked.
  • Hollow-sounding wood
  • Frass or termite droppings is a sign of drywood termites and has a hard, gritty feel to it.

Spring can be a tough time for termites.

When temperatures warm, reproductive termites swarm from an existing colony to create a new one in a different location.

