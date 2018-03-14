Dick's Sporting Goods reports sales decline

CYBERSPACE (AP) - Dick's Sporting Goods is reporting a sales decline.

And it's expected the profit picture will be even dimmer, now that it has made changes to its firearm policies.

The company reported its holiday sales fell off, in part because demand has been soft for one-time hot brands like Under Armour.

And because of the change in firearms policy, Dick's CEO says it expects fewer shoppers to visit - and upcoming sales to decline.



