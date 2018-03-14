Sunny, cool, and breezy

Good Wednesday. Happy Pi (pie) Day! If you REALLY want to geek out and celebrate the mathematical constant that helps 10th graders everywhere figure out the circumference of a circle, eat a piece of pie today at 1:59 pm and 26 seconds.

Grab a jacket heading out as today will be the last full day of chilly weather with temps this afternoon in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be sunny, and it will be a little breezy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Thursday will start cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. A nice warm-up will take place in the afternoon, however, with temps in the mid to upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be mild as well as the temperature will range from 45 in the morning to 68 in the afternoon. Skies will cloud up Friday night with late night showers that will linger into Saturday morning.

St. Patrick's day starts with the rain showers in the morning and temps hovering around 50. The rain will taper off through the morning, but it will remain cloudy and very warm with highs near 70.

Sunday will be just as warm with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a passing shower.

David Karnes

