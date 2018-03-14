Sevier County crews battle large fire at Gatlinburg's Westgate Resort amid rebuilding

Authorities say a large fire has destroyed at least one unit at the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Spa in Gatlinburg, and fire crews across Sevier County are working to put out what's left of the flames.

As of 4:00 a.m., it appears crews had controlled most of the flames and were battling hot spots.

People living near the resort shared pictures and video on social media, saying they woke up at 1 a.m. to find a massive fire engulfing one of the units at the resort.

