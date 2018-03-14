Overnight fire damages LaFayette house - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Overnight fire damages LaFayette house

Posted:
LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

A late night fire damaged a Walker County house.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Glenn Street in LaFayette just before midnight Tuesday. 

Walker County dispatchers tell Channel 3 the home was unoccupied at the time.

There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Channel 3 crews are working to find out the extent of the home's damage. 

