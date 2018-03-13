Pennsylvania congressional election too close to call

Throughout the meeting parents recounted their conversations with their children the day of the shooting at Dalton High School. A lot of them still fear the unknown as their children go to school each day.More
In Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are battling in a special election to replace Tim Murphy.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
Channel 3 has spent the day talking to superintendents in our area for information on how each county in the Channel 3 viewing area plans to participate.More
The crash happened in the 8800 block of North Hickory Valley Road around noon.More
The LaFayette Police Department is asking the community to help them located several theft suspects.More
Her apology on "The View" Tuesday came after Vice President Mike Pence said that Behar had called him to personally apologize, and he urged her to do it publicly as well.More
Since 1997, over 10,000 dreams have come true through the program, including 73-year-old Thomas Allen.More
