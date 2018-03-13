First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying

Posted: Updated:
Photo by the Associated Press. Photo by the Associated Press.

By CATHERINE LUCEY and KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - First lady Melania Trump is bringing together tech giants to talk about ways to fight cyberbullying and promote internet safety, representatives of three companies said Tuesday.

Among the companies expected to attend the March 20 meeting: Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The meeting was confirmed by Amazon and representatives of two companies speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, said in a statement that Mrs. Trump "has simply asked for a meeting to discuss one of the many things that impacts children - as she has done many times in the past, on several different topics."

The meeting, first reported by The Washington Post, would mark Mrs. Trump's first public event on a subject she has previously expressed interest in. During the first year of her husband's administration, she played a low-key role.

Her interest in children has been clear, with visits to schools and hospitals. In her first public remarks at the United Nations last year, Mrs. Trump called on world leaders to come together for the good of their children, saying: "We must remember that they are watching and listening, so we must never miss an opportunity to teach life's many ethical lessons along the way."

During the presidential campaign, Melania Trump mentioned doing work to address bullying - a notable choice given the president-elect's penchant for name-calling on social media.

It can take some time for a first lady to launch personal projects. Michelle Obama began her "Let's Move" initiative about a year into her husband's first term.

___

AP Technology Writer Ryan Nakashima in Menlo Park, California, and Business Writer Michael Liedtke in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying

    First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-03-14 00:53:09 GMT
    Photo by the Associated Press.Photo by the Associated Press.
    Photo by the Associated Press.Photo by the Associated Press.

    Among the companies expected to attend the March 20 meeting: Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The meeting was confirmed by Amazon and representatives of two companies speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

    More

    Among the companies expected to attend the March 20 meeting: Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The meeting was confirmed by Amazon and representatives of two companies speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

    More

  • Australia’s mandatory gun buyback inspires U.S. activists, but few lawmakers

    Australia’s mandatory gun buyback inspires U.S. activists, but few lawmakers

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-14 00:34:02 GMT
    After a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters fileAfter a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters file
    After a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters fileAfter a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters file

    After a gunman with an AR-15 rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire at a tourist site in Port Arthur and killed 35 people in 1996, a conservative government led Australian states in passing sweeping new restrictions on firearms.

    More

    After a gunman with an AR-15 rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire at a tourist site in Port Arthur and killed 35 people in 1996, a conservative government led Australian states in passing sweeping new restrictions on firearms.

    More

  • UPDATE: 5 reasons Pennsylvania’s special election matters

    UPDATE: 5 reasons Pennsylvania’s special election matters

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-03-14 00:16:05 GMT

    The two parties and outside interest groups have combined to spend eight figures on ads designed to help Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb, a Marine corps veteran and former federal prosecutor.

    More

    The two parties and outside interest groups have combined to spend eight figures on ads designed to help Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb, a Marine corps veteran and former federal prosecutor.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.