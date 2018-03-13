UPDATE: 5 reasons Pennsylvania’s special election matters

Among the companies expected to attend the March 20 meeting: Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The meeting was confirmed by Amazon and representatives of two companies speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.More
After a gunman with an AR-15 rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire at a tourist site in Port Arthur and killed 35 people in 1996, a conservative government led Australian states in passing sweeping new restrictions on firearms.More
The two parties and outside interest groups have combined to spend eight figures on ads designed to help Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb, a Marine corps veteran and former federal prosecutor.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
Channel 3 has spent the day talking to superintendents in our area for information on how each county in the Channel 3 viewing area plans to participate.More
The crash happened in the 8800 block of North Hickory Valley Road around noon.More
The LaFayette Police Department is asking the community to help them located several theft suspects.More
Her apology on "The View" Tuesday came after Vice President Mike Pence said that Behar had called him to personally apologize, and he urged her to do it publicly as well.More
Since 1997, over 10,000 dreams have come true through the program, including 73-year-old Thomas Allen.More
