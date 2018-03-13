Wichman Monument owner failed to pay taxes on property - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wichman Monument owner failed to pay taxes on property

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Channel 3 has learned the owner of Wichman Monument, Trent Wichman, has faced financial challenges since 2015.

Public records show the IRS placed federal tax liens on the business property after Wichman failed to pay back taxes on the property.

Wichman paid off a nearly $55,000 lien last year. He still owes more than $10,000.

Wichman Monument made headlines this week after dozens of customers said they paid for headstones that were never delivered.

The company closed Friday.

