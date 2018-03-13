Wichman Monument owner failed to pay taxes on property

Channel 3 has learned the owner of Wichman Monument, Trent Wichman, has faced financial challenges since 2015.

Public records show the IRS placed federal tax liens on the business property after Wichman failed to pay back taxes on the property.

Wichman paid off a nearly $55,000 lien last year. He still owes more than $10,000.

Wichman Monument made headlines this week after dozens of customers said they paid for headstones that were never delivered.

Customers tell me they’ve paid thousands of dollars to Wichman Monuments in Chattanooga - with nothing to show for it.



According to Presley Law Firm the company has now closed its doors.



The company closed Friday.