UPDATE: Holding company takes over contracts of Wichman Monuments

UPDATE: A holding company has taken over the contracts held by a now-closed monument company, according to lawyers who represent the owners.

Wichman Monuments, which closed several weeks ago amid a number of customers who said the owners did not fulfill their obligations for burial headstones, has been taken over by A&R Holdings, LLC.

The agreement will transfer substantially all the assets to A&R. 

They will "contact area monument manufacturers to discuss arrangements for the completion of as many customer orders as possible and plans to refund contract prices to those customers whose orders cannot be completed," according to a news release.

Terrance Jones, associate attorney with the Presley Law Firm said, “As I’ve heard from Wichnan Monument customers over the past two weeks, I’ve heard and understand that the primary complaint is uncertainty. They just don’t know what is going to happen next regarding the burial markers for their loved ones. It is Mr. Wichman’s hope, and mine, that A&R Holdings will be able to provide more stability regarding those orders and some comfort to the customers as we continue to work towards resolution of those customer accounts.”

The owners of A&R Holdings, LLC have asked to remain anonymous at this time.

For fastest response, customers who contact Presley Law Firm are asked to use email address settlement@presleylawfirm.com.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3 has learned the owner of Wichman Monument, Trent Wichman, has faced financial challenges since 2015.

Public records show the IRS placed federal tax liens on the business property after Wichman failed to pay back taxes on the property.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Families outraged after Wichman Monuments closes their doors

Wichman paid off a nearly $55,000 lien last year. He still owes more than $10,000.

Wichman Monument made headlines this week after dozens of customers said they paid for headstones that were never delivered.

READ MORE | Companies helping customers of Wichman Monuments

The company closed Friday.

