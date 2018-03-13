NBC's "Rise" starring Chattanooga native Damon Gillespie premier - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NBC's "Rise" starring Chattanooga native Damon Gillespie premieres Tuesday

By NBC News
Rosie Perez and Josh Radnor play teachers at odds after he takes over a high school theater department, despite minimal experience, in NBC's new drama "Rise".

"To use a football metaphor, he does a Hail Mary and he tries to switch up his life," said Randier.

The move jump-starts the stalled career of Radnor's character, Lou, but his ideas are a tough sell.

"Even though she has to swallow that bitter pill of being passed over for the job that should have been hers, she stays because of the kids," said Perez.  

The show is similar to "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," which also came from "Rise" creator Jason Katims. 

Katims put "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho and Damon Gillespie alongside his more experienced cast members, working together to help "Rise" do just that. 

NBC's "Rise" premieres Tuesday at 10:00 pm on Channel 3.

Read more from NBC's website.

