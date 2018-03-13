"This is a very rare event": Local fertility specialist weighs i - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"This is a very rare event": Local fertility specialist weighs in on Ohio fertility mishap

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Heart break and tragedy for hundreds of families after a mishap at the University Hospital's Fertility Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Officials say some 2,100 frozen eggs and embryos may not be viable anymore after a tank's malfunction. 

"It was my everything, it was my future," said patient Katelyn Gurbach. " It was all of my hopes and dreams that I had for the rest of my life were based around being a mom and now that's been taken from me." 

Katelyn Gurbach had tumors on her ovaries. She froze 4 embryos and 10 eggs at University Hospital's Fertility Clinic in Cleveland and she's now one of 700 patients devastated over the loss. 

"This was something totally unanticipated and obviously tragic," said Dr. James Liu, UH Cleveland Medical Center. 

Dr. James Liu tells NBC News, the temperature somehow  increased in one of the fertility center's  storage tanks filled with liquid nitrogen. University officials say they don't know why their tank failed, there was no power outage.

The hospital is now investigating, looking into mechanical and human error.

"We are so very very sorry. We again want to do all that we can to support them," said Patti De Pompei, President of UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

The news has fertility clinics nationwide double checking their own procedures

"This is the first I've heard of a tank failure with embryos in it like this happening in 20 years," said fertility specialist Dr. Barry Donesky,  with The Fertility Center. "This is a very rare event. For patients who have Cancer diagnoses and know that the treatment for that Cancer may destroy their ovaries, the ability to store their eggs is a very big and in those patients they don't have a second chance to get more eggs." 

Fertility labs are largely self-regulated, accredited by industry groups and inspected on average every two years. Here in Chattanooga, both the Tennessee Reproductive Medicine Clinic and The Fertility Center  keep most of their frozen material in-house. Officials tell Channel 3, their tanks are monitored 24/7. 

"We top them off every week," said Dr. Donesky. " Those levels are checked during the week as well and every tank has an alarm system on it." 

The alarm system informs nearby employees when a tank's temperature rises to -170 degrees. Doctors say an embryo is in danger of thawing at -130 degrees.

Alarm systems at Chattanooga Fertility Clinics are checked each week. 

An investigation has also been launched at the Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco, where patients were recently notified of a similar tank failure.

Officials say there's no evidence at this point that the two incidents are related.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying

    First lady convening tech companies to tackle cyberbullying

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-03-14 00:53:09 GMT
    Photo by the Associated Press.Photo by the Associated Press.
    Photo by the Associated Press.Photo by the Associated Press.

    Among the companies expected to attend the March 20 meeting: Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The meeting was confirmed by Amazon and representatives of two companies speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

    More

    Among the companies expected to attend the March 20 meeting: Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The meeting was confirmed by Amazon and representatives of two companies speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

    More

  • Australia’s mandatory gun buyback inspires U.S. activists, but few lawmakers

    Australia’s mandatory gun buyback inspires U.S. activists, but few lawmakers

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-14 00:34:02 GMT
    After a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters fileAfter a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters file
    After a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters fileAfter a mass shooting, Australia decided: It wanted most of its guns gone. So it bought them back from owners, by the thousands. Photo by David Gray / Reuters file

    After a gunman with an AR-15 rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire at a tourist site in Port Arthur and killed 35 people in 1996, a conservative government led Australian states in passing sweeping new restrictions on firearms.

    More

    After a gunman with an AR-15 rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire at a tourist site in Port Arthur and killed 35 people in 1996, a conservative government led Australian states in passing sweeping new restrictions on firearms.

    More

  • UPDATE: 5 reasons Pennsylvania’s special election matters

    UPDATE: 5 reasons Pennsylvania’s special election matters

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-03-14 00:16:05 GMT

    The two parties and outside interest groups have combined to spend eight figures on ads designed to help Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb, a Marine corps veteran and former federal prosecutor.

    More

    The two parties and outside interest groups have combined to spend eight figures on ads designed to help Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb, a Marine corps veteran and former federal prosecutor.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.