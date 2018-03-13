Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

The farmers have until the end of May to find a new company to buy the product.More
The two parties and outside interest groups have combined to spend eight figures on ads designed to help Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb, a Marine corps veteran and former federal prosecutor.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
The crash happened in the 8800 block of North Hickory Valley Road around noon.More
The LaFayette Police Department is asking the community to help them located several theft suspects.More
Since 1997, over 10,000 dreams have come true through the program, including 73-year-old Thomas Allen.More
Benjamin Brewer was found guilty in January of causing the 2015 crash on Interstate 75 that killed six people and hurt six others.More
The 2018 NCAA tournament is finally here! And if you’re reading this, you’re potentially someone who hasn’t watched a lot of college basketball during the regular season.More
