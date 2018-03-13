St. Patrick's Day weekend road closures

St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, and there are several events happening this weekend around the Tennessee Valley.

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation has announced weekend road closures ahead of the festivities.

Here is a list of the road closures:

Friday, March 16, 2018

Notre Dame Irish Soles Crossing 5K Road Race and 1-Mile Walk

Chestnut Street between West 17th Street and the entrance to the Riverwalk will be closed from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Detours will be posted and CPD officers will be at intersections directing traffic.

Saturday, March 17, 2018

St. Paddy's Party in the Parkway:

Patten Parkway will be closed from 4:00 am - 12:00 am.

St. Patrick's at West Village: Closures will begin at 8 am Saturday and will be in place until midnight.

Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel

West 8th Street from Broad Street to Pine Street

Chestnut Street from West 8th Street to West MLK Boulevard

St. Paddy's Day 7K: Closures will begin at 5:00 am and will last until noon Saturday.

Tremont Street will be closed between River Street and the blue rhino

Lane closures on Veterans Bridge

East 3rd Street and Walnut Street

5th Annual St. Chatty's Day Parade: Closures will begin at 11:00 am and will last until 2:30 pm.

Johnson Street

Passenger Street

Westbound Main Street between Passenger Street

Northbound Market Street between Main Street and Houston Street

Houston Street between Market Street

Entrance of the Warehouse Row parking garage

Bitter Block Party: St. Patrick's Day Style: Closures will begin at 6:00 pm and be in place until midnight.

Houston Street between MLK Boulevard and Flynn Street

Ongoing Closures

Southside Social Chestnut Street Weekend Closures:

Chestnut Street between West 17 Street and West 19th Street will be closed from 7:00 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings.