Joy Behar of 'The View' apologizes for Christianity comment

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacre

Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacre

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure

Authorities say a tour bus has fallen off an embankment on an Interstate near the Alabama-Florida line.

Authorities say a tour bus has fallen off an embankment on an Interstate near the Alabama-Florida line.

AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

(Lisa Yanick Litwiller /The Morning Sun via AP). In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, right, coordinates efforts in a police manhunt to locate a suspect in Michigan. Main is apologizing for accidentally leaving his gun in...

(Lisa Yanick Litwiller /The Morning Sun via AP). In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, right, coordinates efforts in a police manhunt to locate a suspect in Michigan. Main is apologizing for accidentally leaving his gun in...

When children of U.S. service members sexually assault one another on base there's often no justice. Military law doesn't cover civilians, and the federal legal system that governs many bases isn't equipped to handle juvenile sex assault cases.

When children of U.S. service members sexually assault one another on base there's often no justice. Military law doesn't cover civilians, and the federal legal system that governs many bases isn't equipped to...

While snowfall was negligible on much of Cape Cod during the early hours of the latest storm to hit the Northeast, forecasters said the latest nor'easter could dump as much as 2 feet.

While snowfall was negligible on much of Cape Cod during the early hours of the latest storm to hit the Northeast, forecasters said the latest nor'easter could dump as much as 2 feet.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). David Osgood, crew leader of the public works dept., mixes road salt, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Freeport, Maine. Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third ...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). David Osgood, crew leader of the public works dept., mixes road salt, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Freeport, Maine. Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third ...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, from left, Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett and Google Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker are sworn in for ...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, from left, Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett and Google Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker are sworn in for ...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

One person is dead after a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, plunged into a ravine.

One person is dead after a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, plunged into a ravine.

Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

NEW YORK (AP) - Joy Behar of "The View" is apologizing for comments she made for equating people's claims that Jesus Christ talks to them to mental illness.

Her apology on "The View" Tuesday came after Vice President Mike Pence said that Behar had called him to personally apologize, and he urged her to do it publicly as well.

The comments had Behar saying "it's one thing to talk to Jesus. It's another thing when Jesus talks to you. That's called mental illness, if I'm not correct - hearing voices." They were made during a discussion of Pence on the daytime talk show last month.

Behar said Tuesday she'd been raised to respect all faiths and that she fell short of that last month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.