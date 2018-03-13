Atlanta-area firefighter collapses, dies after training - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta-area firefighter collapses, dies after training

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo courtesy of MGN Online. Photo courtesy of MGN Online.
ATLANTA (WRCB) -

Officials say a firefighter who collapsed in an Atlanta suburb has died.

Cobb County fire Lt. Dan Dupree tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that 44-year-old Stacey Leigh Boulware died early Monday roughly two hours after passing her physical training. Dupree says the 19-year veteran of the department had responded to two calls before collapsing at a fire station in Vinings.

Boulware died at a Marietta hospital. One of the calls she responded to Monday involved a cardiac arrest.

Boulware was a longtime member of the department's Hazardous Materials Response Team and worked at various stations.

In 2015, she received an award for rescuing someone trapped in an apartment fire.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.