What are the next steps for Chattanooga's Violence Reduction Ini

What are the next steps for Chattanooga's Violence Reduction Initiative?

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

The social services arm of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's Violence Reduction Initiative was crippled when the city council rejected a provider contract in January.

Two months later — and about two weeks before the next scheduled gang call-in — there's still no contracted social services provider. Services such as education and job referrals, or help with housing and transportation, are being handled on a volunteer basis.

