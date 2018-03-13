Parkridge Valley hosting job fair to fill behavioral healthcare - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Parkridge Valley hosting job fair to fill behavioral healthcare positions

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Parkridge Valley is holding a job fair to fill dozens of behavioral healthcare positions.

The fair will take place Thursday, March 22, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Parkridge Valley Child and Adolescent Campus.

Parkridge Valley looks to fill 47 positions across the Parkridge Valley Behavioral Healthcare System. The system includes Parkridge Valley Adult and Senior Campus, Parkridge Valley Child and Adolescent Campus, Parkridge Valley West campus and Parkridge Valley Cleveland campus.

“We are excited to offer career opportunities to behavioral care nurses and support staff who want to make a difference in patients’ lives,” Melissa Arkin, CEO of Parkridge Valley Hospital, said. “We encourage those with a behavioral healthcare background to think about where they want to go in their careers and come talk with us to find out how we can help them get there.” 

Parkridge Valley said that career opportunities are available immediately. They anticipate additional positions to be available in the future due to planned growth of Parkridge Valley Hospital.

Qualified applicants may be eligible for sign-on bonuses. Same-day interviews and employment offers are possible.

“We feel our culture of care appeals to those nurses, social work professionals and techs who get career satisfaction from providing evidence-based, individualized and personal behavioral care in a close-knit family of like-minded professionals,” Arkin said. 

Individuals who plan to attend the job fair are asked to bring updated resumes and to RSVP to Cydney Brown via email.

