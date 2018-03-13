CPD investigating after person arrives at area hospital with gun - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD investigating after person arrives at area hospital with gunshot wound

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA -

Chattanooga Police are investigating after a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to CPD, police were called to the hospital just after 2:30 pm Monday.

Police said the victim, 22-year-old Javoris Akins, suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with Akins at the hospital. CPD then responded to the 3500 block of 4th Avenue to locate a crime scene.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call CPD at 423-698-2525. You can also submit a tip on the Chattanooga PD mobile app. 

