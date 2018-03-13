Krispy Kreme goes green for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, and Krispy Kreme is "going green" to celebrate.

The doughnut store will be selling their special St. Patrick's Day Green O'riginal Glazed Doughnut on Friday and Saturday.

“Krispy Kreme O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts are fun to eat all on their own, so we thought there is no better way to dial up the fun than going green for St. Patrick’s Day," Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said. "We know many people also celebrate the holiday Friday, so we’re making the O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts available that day, too."

The green treat is made using a specially formulated green dough. The company said the doughnut is then"glazed hot in traditional Krispy Kreme fashion."

The Krispy Kreme in Chattanooga is located at 5609 Brainerd Road.