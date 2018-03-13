Free hikes being offered at Tennessee's state parks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Free hikes being offered at Tennessee's state parks

By Kerry French, Producer
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

State parks throughout Tennessee will offer free, guided hikes later this month.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said Monday that all 56 state parks will host free hikes on March 24 "to highlight the amenities and programming available during one of Tennessee's most beautiful seasons."

The department says park rangers will lead hikes throughout the day. They will range from short, family-friendly walks to all-day hikes through remote stretches of a park.

For a full list of all planned hikes, visit https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/spring-hikes .

