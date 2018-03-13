Tip-A-Cop fundraising for Special Olympics - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tip-A-Cop fundraising for Special Olympics


By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Police Department will be at Big River Grille Downtown Tuesday beginning at 11:00 am to "protect and to serve".

Until 9:00 pm officers will serve as celebrity waiters in the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser and will donate tips they receive to Special Olympics.

Also, meet some of our local athletes as they greet you when you arrive at the restaurant and thank you for your support.

