Cool, sunny, and breezy

Good Tuesday. We will enjoy a lot of sunshine over the next few days, but you will need to bundle up. This morning, Wednesday morning and Thursday morning will see temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Today and tomorrow we will warm only into the low 50s, well below the average high of 62. Skies will remain sunny. Thursday, after the chilly start we can expect a dramatic warm up. Afternoon temps will rocket into the mid-60s.

Friday will be fairly mild with temps ranging from 45 in the morning to 65 in the afternoon. Rain showers will move in Friday evening and last into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon the rain chance will fall to about 20% with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday looks great. We will start in the mid-40s, and climb to the mid-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

