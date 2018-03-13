UPDATE: Man, dogs killed in house fire on Igou Gap Road

President Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to step aside, the White House confirmed Tuesday, replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.More
President Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to step aside, the White House confirmed Tuesday, replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.More
The 19-year-old Cruz is scheduled for formal arraignment Wednesday on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges.More
The 19-year-old Cruz is scheduled for formal arraignment Wednesday on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.More
Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.More
Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
A man and two of his dogs die in a morning house fire on Igou Gap Road.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
The crash happened in the 8800 block of North Hickory Valley Road around noon.More
The crash happened in the 8800 block of North Hickory Valley Road around noon.More
The LaFayette Police Department is asking the community to help them located several theft suspects.More
The LaFayette Police Department is asking the community to help them located several theft suspects.More
Since 1997, over 10,000 dreams have come true through the program, including 73-year-old Thomas Allen.More
Since 1997, over 10,000 dreams have come true through the program, including 73-year-old Thomas Allen.More
Benjamin Brewer was found guilty in January of causing the 2015 crash on Interstate 75 that killed six people and hurt six others.More
Benjamin Brewer was found guilty in January of causing the 2015 crash on Interstate 75 that killed six people and hurt six others.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More