UPDATE: Man, dogs killed in house fire on Igou Gap Road

UPDATE: Damage to the home on Igou Gap Road shows how intense the flames were early Tuesday morning when a fire broke out and is why fire officials say they weren't able to get to the man inside to save him.

Cell phone video shows the scene Ladarion Simpson woke up to on Igou Gap Road around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

"I could see the flames from the top of the other house," Simpson said.

Officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department say four people and three dogs were inside the home that caught fire.

Three people and one dog made it out safely, the others did not.

"The fourth individual, an adult male, reportedly stayed inside the house to get a dog out, a pet dog," Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Department said.

The flames were so hot, the roof caved in making it unsafe for firefighters to be inside.

Simpson said he saw the fire grow before crews were able to get it under control.

"There was some type of explosion because I saw things being blown into the street, and then the fire went higher than it was previously," he added. "Then they took the ladder and started spraying from the top and started getting it down a little bit more."

Investigators don't know what started the fire but are working to see if propane or natural gas could have fueled the flames.

"You could actually hear the gas on the backside of the house after the fire was even put out, and they eventually got the gas shut off, so that could have been a factor in what made the fire spread so quickly," Garner said.

Simpson doesn't know the people who lived in the home but said he can't imagine what they are going through.

What happened three doors down hits close to home.

"It made me think I need to double check the batteries in my smoke detector and make sure fire insurance is there," Simpson said.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed, per family notification.

Igou Gap Road has reopened. The road was closed for about 10 hours.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man was killed in an early morning house fire trying to rescue two of his dogs.

Chattanooga firefighters received the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning of a house fire on Igou Gap Road.

Firefighters report flames could be seen several miles away as they headed to the scene.

Three residents managed to get out of the house unharmed.

Firefighters went into rescue mode with firefighters entering the house through the front door and garage. As the fire grew more intense and broke through the roof, the firefighters had to stop searching and get out of the house.

Additional fire crews were brought in to help fight the blaze.

Once the fire was put out firefighters found the man’s body in the doorway between the kitchen and the garage, along with the two dogs. A third dog was found showing signs of smoke inhalation. It was given oxygen and is going to be okay.

The house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga Fire official says one person has died from a house fire on Igou Gap Road early Tuesday morning.

Four people were reportedly inside this house when the fire broke out around 2:30 am. 3 made it out. Sad to report we have a confirmed fire fatality here. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/gSWhONWfWX — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) March 13, 2018

Four people were inside the house when the fire started around 2:30 am, but only 3 people made it out.

The fire is now out and crews are investigating.

Igou Gap Road is closed until further notice.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and online as we work to learn more.

On scene of a house fire on Igou Gap Rd. Severe damage, but fire is out. Igou Gap Rd is completely shut down in the 8600 block. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/slmkqrXEFW — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) March 13, 2018

Igou Gap Road is closed until further notice.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and online as we work to learn more.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Igou Gap Road, near the intersection with Morris Hill Road.

Right now there are no reports of any injuries.

The first call for assistance came in at 2:21 a.m.

First responders are currently on the scene.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and online as we work to learn more.