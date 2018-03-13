UPDATE: One fatality in fire on Igou Gap Road

UPDATE: A man was killed in an early morning house fire trying to rescue two of his dogs.

Chattanooga firefighters received the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning of a house fire on Igou Gap Road.

Firefighters report flames could be seen several miles away as they headed to the scene.

Three residents managed to get out of the house unharmed.

Firefighters went into rescue mode with firefighters entering the house through the front door and garage. As the fire grew more intense and broke through the roof, the firefighters had to stop searching and get out of the house.

Additional fire crews were brought in to help fight the blaze.

Once the fire was put out firefighters found the man’s body in the doorway between the kitchen and the garage, along with the two dogs. A third dog was found showing signs of smoke inhalation. It was given oxygen and is going to be okay.

The house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

