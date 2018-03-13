FTC: TN has 10th highest rate for fraud

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Consumer Affairs reminds Tennesseans to remain diligent when it comes to reporting fraud and other scams. A newly released report from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shows Tennessee now has the 10th highest rate per capita in the U.S. for reports of fraud as well as other complaints. The cost of fraud was steep: Tennessee’s total consumer losses topped $13.7 million last year.

According to the report, the top three complaint areas for Tennesseans are debt collection, imposter scams and identity theft. When it comes to reports of identity theft, Tennessee now ranks 24th in the country. The top three forms of Identity theft in Tennessee are credit card fraud, employment or tax-related fraud, and bank fraud.

“The FTC’s report shines a light on the hurtful impact of scam artists on hard-working Tennessee consumers,” said TDCI Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “We hope Tennesseans will use the findings in this report as an opportunity to renew their efforts to protect their families from fraud. If consumers believe they have been the victim of fraud, they should contact local law enforcement agencies and report the incident. Additionally, they can file a complaint through the Division of Consumer Affairs.”

The FTC’s report was compiled from complaints to the FTC’s call center or online as well as complaints filed with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and other organizations. Other Tennessee-related details from the report include:

Memphis is listed at No. 18 and Chattanooga at No. 37 on the FTC’s top 50 metropolitan areas for fraud reports;

Memphis is No. 14 for top 15 metro areas for fraud reports in the southeast region;

Memphis is No. 3 in the southwest region for fraud reports.

With complaints about debt collectors as Tennesseans’ top complaint area, the Division of Consumer Affairs and the state Collections Board reminds Tennesseans to be wary of unscrupulous and illegal practices of debt collection agencies. Debt collectors may not harass, oppress, or abuse consumers or any third parties they contact. For example, debt collectors may not: