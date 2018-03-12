Cleveland City schools holding meeting on safety

Cleveland City Schools are holding a meeting on school safety Tuesday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to all Cleveland citizens, including students.

School system leaders say there will be a presentation on school safety and security measures taken at schools, along with a panel discussion regarding student safety. There will also be time for questions.

The meeting will be held at the Cleveland High School Commons. You are asked to enter through the main entrance facing the Benny Monroe Stadium.

Here are the panelists invited: Russell Dyer, Director of Schools - Cleveland City Schools (moderator) Dawn Robinson, Chair - Cleveland City Schools Board of Education Mark Gibson, Chief - Cleveland Police Department Doug Moore, Director of Student Services - Cleveland City Schools Joy Hudson, Director of Special Populations - Cleveland City Schools Hal Taylor, Director of Operations - Cleveland City Schools Kellye Bender, Supervisor of Elementary and Counseling - Cleveland City Schools Scotty Hernandez, School Safety Specialist - Cleveland City Schools Eric Phillips, Teacher - Cleveland High School Bobby Ruth, Sergeant - Cleveland Police Department