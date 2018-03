CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com) - The Chattanooga women's basketball team accepted its bid to the Women's National Invitation Tournament and will travel to Birmingham, Ala., to take on UAB in the first round. This will be Chattanooga's sixth appearance in the WNIT and 21st in the postseason since 1984.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Mocs vs. UAB

When: March 15, 2018 | Time: TBA

Where: Birmingham, Ala.

Tickets: uabsports.com