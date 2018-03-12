Dalton schools holding school safety community session on Tuesday

Dalton Public School board officials continue their conversation on how to make schools safer.

Monday's meeting comes after former Dalton High School teacher Randal Davidson was accused of firing a gun inside a classroom on February 28th.

Dalton's interim superintendent said he has some new security plans in place but he wants to hear feedback from the parents and community members.

"We want to get more ideas so that then we can pull a smaller group together to look at these ideas, start developing how we can implement, what we can implement and what might not need to do" said Don Amonett.

Also during Monday's meeting board members thanked all the first responders who quickly helped students get home after that gun was fired.

The community listening session on school safety will be Tuesday at the Dalton high school theater.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

