Tips for identifying police impersonators following reported sex - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tips for identifying police impersonators following reported sexual assaults

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTA (WRCB) -

In Atlanta, police are working to determine if two alleged sexual assaults were committed by the same man who may have been impersonating a police officer. 

Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.  

In both incidents the women said the suspect asked for their driver's license.

While they were reaching for their license, the man reportedly grabbed the women by the collar and opened the driver door, sexually assaulting the women in the process.

If you have doubts about a traffic stop, the Chattanooga Police Department offered the following tips:

  • Trust your instincts.
  • Make sure it is a marked police unit. If it is not a marked unit, the emergency lights should be built into the grille and windows.
  • Stop in a well lit area. If one is not immediately available,(within reason), indicate your willingness to stop by slowing and using your turn signal until you can locate a safe stopping area (populated, or a road with traffic).
  • Do not get out of your vehicle and lock your doors if you feel unsafe.
  • Look for a uniform shirt or jacket. A metal or embroidered badge should be visible as well as the officer's last name and badge number.
  • If you are still not sure, roll down the window enough so that you can inform the officer that you are calling dispatch to confirm that they are indeed an officer. Then call 423-698-2525 and ask the dispatcher to verify if the stop is real. You will need to give a location and identify the officer's name or badge number.
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.