Tips for identifying police impersonators following reported sexual assaults

In Atlanta, police are working to determine if two alleged sexual assaults were committed by the same man who may have been impersonating a police officer.

Over the weekend two women in two different locations were stopped by a vehicle with a blue light bar on the roof.

In both incidents the women said the suspect asked for their driver's license.

While they were reaching for their license, the man reportedly grabbed the women by the collar and opened the driver door, sexually assaulting the women in the process.

If you have doubts about a traffic stop, the Chattanooga Police Department offered the following tips: