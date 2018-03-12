73-year-old dementia patient's "Hot Rod" dream comes true

Some of Chattanooga's elderly residents are getting a chance to live out their dreams with the help from a nationwide program called Second Wind Dreams. Since 1997, over 10,000 dreams have come true through the program, including 73-year-old Thomas Allen.

Allan's caretakers at Elmcroft Senior Living say he suffers from Dementia brought on by Parkinson's disease. His condition prevents him being able to speak, but the staff says when Allen learned he was going to ride in three hot rods he gave a big smile and two thumbs up.

Allen arrived at Brainerd Motorsports Park in Ringgold showing his love for cars and hot rods through his Corvette ball cap and Chevrolet t-shirt.

"Thomas is just a such a great guy. His caregivers love him; he's just wonderful wonderful. We get those thumbs up and we know that he's happy," said Elmcroft Sales Director, Shannon Bennett.

Mr. Allan's wife says she had no idea the Elmcroft staff was planning such a surprise allowing her husband to take three hot rods for a ride down a race track; something she didn't think was possible. But Bennett says fulfilling Allen's dreams is necessary for growth

"Socialization and activity are the most important things for senior. What we find with seniors is that they start to ...life and they get depressed and they no longer are capable of doing the things that they used to love so it's so important to make those things happen for them," said Bennett.

It's an experience Mrs. Allen believes her husband will forever cherish, and one he says he looks forward to doing again.

Bennett says Elmcroft is the only senior living home in our area that partners with Second Wind Dreams. The goal is to make one patients dream come true each month.