UPDATE: Rhea County man now facing 25 counts of child rape

Mugshot provided by the Rhea County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot provided by the Rhea County Sheriff's Department.
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A man charged with five counts of child rape is now facing more charges.

Investigator Rocky Potter, with the Rhea County Sheriff's Department, tells Channel 3, 59-year-old Jerry Defore is now facing a total of 25 counts of child rape, 10 counts of incest and one count of evading arrest.

Since the investigation begin during the first week of March, Potter says Defore is five victims have come forward. Three of the victims are under the age of 12 and two of the victims are adults who say they were sexually assaulted by Defore between the ages of seven and 12.

Defore has been in the Rhea County Jail since March 9, when the original indictments were handed down.

His bond is set at $150,000.

Defore is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Rhea County Sheriff's Department charged a man with child rape over the weekend.

According to the RCSD's website, 59-year-old Jerry Defore is charged with five counts of child rape and one count of felony evading by motor vehicle.

Defore was booked into the Rhea County jail around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

His bond is set at $150,000.

Defore is scheduled for court on March 27.

Channel 3 is working to learn more details of Defore's arrest.

