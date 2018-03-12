Man charged with child rape in Rhea County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with child rape in Rhea County

Mugshot provided by the Rhea County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot provided by the Rhea County Sheriff's Department.
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Rhea County Sheriff's Department charged a man with child rape over the weekend.

According to the RCSD's website, 59-year-old Jerry Defore is charged with five counts of child rape and one count of felony evading by motor vehicle.

Defore was booked into the Rhea County jail around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

His bond is set at $150,000.

Defore is scheduled for court on March 27.

Channel 3 is working to learn more details of Defore's arrest.

